New unconfirmed footage of Peng Shuai has surfaced on the internet.

On Sunday, a state-affiliated journalist posted new, unverified footage of Peng Shuai online, as international concern about the Chinese tennis star grows after she openly accused a former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex.

A video showing Peng appearing to chat with Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming was tweeted by Qingqing Chen, a reporter for the state-owned Global Times.

Chen claimed the video was sent to her by a “friend” and was shot at a cross-country skiing tournament in Shanghai.

In the seven-second film, the tennis player can be seen smiling and listening as Yao speaks inaudibly.

Peng was also seen with Yao and two other Chinese athletes, Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin, according to Chen.

With Shanghai’s Yangpu bridge in the background, the foursome were standing next to a banner for the “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour.”

According to the state-run CGTN news site, the Shanghai stop of the cross-country ski tour took place on Saturday.

Twitter is restricted in China, and the only way to get past it is to use a VPN.

Many Chinese diplomats and official state media outlets, on the other hand, have accounts to defend China’s position.

In early November, Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, turned to Chinese social media to claim that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during a multi-year relationship.

Her statement was swiftly removed from the Chinese internet, but not before screenshots were shared on Twitter, causing outrage around the world.

The Women’s Tennis Association has demanded that Peng’s charges be thoroughly examined and made public.

Due to worries over Peng’s safety, the athletic authority stated earlier this month that all events in China, including Hong Kong, would be suspended.

Other photographs of Peng at a Beijing tennis tournament, as well as a screenshot of an email reportedly written by the player, indicating “everything is OK,” had already been broadcast by state media.

Peng also took part in a 30-minute video chat with Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, in late November.

However, the WTA and other tennis players have continued to press Beijing for further information about Peng’s location.