New Orleans is hoping that the health-pass rule does not put a stop to the revelry.

As the Covid-19 Delta variety tightens its hold on the United States, nowhere is it stronger than in the southern state of Louisiana, where the country’s highest infection rate is found.

With hospitals battered and healthcare workers struggling to keep up with a virulent virus outbreak that has pushed the state’s daily average of infections to 126 per 100,000 people, historic New Orleans has taken decisive action, announcing on Monday that it will follow New York and San Francisco in requiring what amounts to a “health pass” for entry to a variety of venues.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell stated, “We’re here today because we truly don’t have a choice.” “The situation is critical, and we just do not have enough time.”

To enter clubs, restaurants, athletic venues, and fitness facilities – and even to attend large outdoor events such as NFL football games at the city’s Superdome – people will now need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative viral test.

Residents of the state’s largest metropolis are divided on the harsh approach.

Some pushed their reservations aside and submitted themselves to getting their first injection at a vaccination location.

Others, stubborn or naive to the new regulation, shrugged it off and congregated on the crowded streets of the French Quarter, the city’s nightlife epicenter, as night fell.

Authorities were also offering viral testing at a vaccine facility put up in a parking lot in the Treme neighborhood, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hundreds of automobiles were lined up for testing, while three National Guardsmen staffing a vaccine tent had nothing to do, reflecting the greater split across Louisiana, where cases have surged as immunizations have delayed.

Despite a stepped-up immunization schedule since mid-July, just 37.9% of the state’s population is completely vaccinated, compared to a national rate of 51.1 percent.

The health-pass requirement made a difference for Justin, 34, and his 26-year-old partner Jen. The two Floridians said they are “hooked” on sports and can’t envision being denied access to sporting events or gyms.

Justin, a software developer, stated, “It absolutely drove me over the brink.” He and Jen, a cosmetics artist, had been waiting for the immunizations to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

He went on to say, “I’m a big gym man.” “To be honest, that’s my biggest motivator.”

Vaccination recipients claimed a range of reasons for having their shots.

