New Olympic Sports for 2021: The Complete List of New Additions to the Summer Games in Tokyo

At Tokyo 2020, which begins on Friday, four new Olympic sports will make their premiere.

Surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and karate will all compete for the first time at the summer Olympics, while baseball and softball will compete for the first time since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

In addition to the existing basketball, BMX, and track cycling programs, 3×3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and Madison cycling will be added.

Here’s all you need to know about the latest additions to the Olympic sports lineup.

Surfing

Surfing makes its Olympic debut, with seventeen countries represented in the men’s and women’s contests, both of which will be held in a four-person format. Four competitors will participate in 25-minute heats at the same time, with the top two scorers in each heat proceeding to the next round.

A team of judges will assign scores based on various categories, including the difficulty of the movements performed by the surfers and their execution, as well as power, speed, and flow. A wave can only be surfed by one surfer at a time, and surfers that interfere or impede their competitors may lose points.

Shidashita Beach in Chiba Prefecture, around 40 miles from Tokyo, will host the event on actual waves. Surfers will ride shortboards, which are 1.8 meters long, rather than longboards, which are 2.7 meters long.

Skateboarding

Skaters at Tokyo’s Ariake Urban Sports Park will be riding handrails rather than waves, as skateboarding makes its Olympic debut with two separate events: Park and Street.

The Park event takes place on a hollowed-out course with a sequence of steep banking and curved surfaces that skateboarders race up to complete mid-air tricks, similar to the half-pipe event in the Winter Olympics for snowboarders.

The athletes are judged on the difficulty of the trick they are performing, as well as the execution and originality of their performance.

Meanwhile, skateboarders competing in the Street event will perform tricks on a variety of obstacles including handrails, curbs, benches, walls, hills, and stairs. Performances will be rated on the difficulty and height reached, as well as the speed and originality of the tricks.

Climbing for sport

There will be three distinct fields represented. This is a condensed version of the information.