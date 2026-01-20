New FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Historic Final Phase

The unveiling of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy took place today in London, setting the stage for the first-ever global club competition for women’s football. The prestigious new trophy will be awarded to the winner of the tournament’s final phase, which is set to feature four of the world’s top clubs competing for the title.

The trophy’s design incorporates six maps, each representing the location of a participating nation, highlighting the global nature of the competition. This central emblem reflects both the international scope of women’s club football and the significance of the tournament, which aims to bring together the best teams from around the world. FIFA has emphasized that the trophy symbolizes the core values of the competition: unity and excellence.

Excitement Builds as Finals Draw Near

The unveiling ceremony was led by former England international Alex Scott and FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, both strong advocates for the growth of women’s football. Scott, a longtime ambassador for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, expressed her excitement at seeing the competition come to life. “It’s incredible to see the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup come to life here in London, bringing together champions from every continent to compete on a truly global stage,” she said. “The talent on show will be world-class, and I hope it inspires the next generation to dream even bigger.”

Fans can expect two thrilling matches at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, January 28. The first game will see Gotham FC, the CONCACAF champions from the United States, face off against Brazil’s Corinthians, the winners of last year’s CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, at 12:30 pm. The second match will feature a high-profile clash between Arsenal and ASFAR, the CAF Women’s Champions League winners from Morocco, at 6 pm.

The tournament will culminate at Arsenal Stadium on Sunday, February 1, where the first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. The final will be preceded by a third-place play-off at 2:45 pm, with the championship match set to kick off at 6 pm, marking a historic moment in women’s football.