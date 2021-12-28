New Everton stadium film brilliantly demonstrates Bramley-Moore Dock’s tremendous improvement.

Everton’s new stadium work at Bramley-Moore Dock has made amazing progress, as evidenced by new time-lapse footage.

Following a decision earlier this year to grant planning clearance for the club’s ambitions, the Blues have been working on site at the waterfront since July.

The plans were unanimously approved by a Liverpool City Council planning committee in February before being approved by the government a few months later.

Everton have been working hard in recent months to prepare the land for development, and have recently taken the initial steps toward laying the foundation for the new ground.

The site’s non-listed structures have all been dismantled, the dock has been filled with sand, and the first concrete foundations have begun to be built in many locations.

New footage has also managed to capture the significant changes that have occurred on the site.

Over the course of several months, YouTube user Mister Drone UK has made regular visits down to the waterfront to fly his airborne camera over the site and photograph the current progress.

With the end of the year nearing, he returned to the location and shot time-lapse footage to demonstrate how different Bramley-Moore Dock is becoming.

The most visible difference has, of course, been the removal of the water that was originally present in the dock and its replacement with sand.

The club also announced last week that the first portion of Everton’s new stadium’s concrete superstructure had been erected on the site.

The first structural sections of the North West core, which will integrate the entrance turnstiles to the North Stand and provide support for the entry and exit staircases up to the concourse areas, were installed this week, just prior to the enabling and construction works breaking for Christmas.

The sand infilled into the dock’s compaction process was also supposed to be finished last week before the holiday break.

Everton’s new home at Bramley-Moore Dock is the country’s largest single-site private sector development, with an estimated £1.3 billion invested. “The summary has come to an end.”