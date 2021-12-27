New England Patriots Playoff Prospects: AFC East Scenarios, Chances of Missing the Playoffs

With a loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, the New England Patriots missed their chance to earn a postseason berth and maybe win the AFC East. Winning the division has become much more difficult, while Bill Belichick’s squad remains in the playoff hunt, with only the most improbable scenarios involving the Patriots missing the playoffs outright.

By defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, the Patriots would clinch a playoff berth. With two games remaining in the 2021 regular season, New England is a clear favorite to beat Jacksonville, which has the worst record in the NFL.

New England would qualify for the playoffs with a win in either of their final two games. The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in the Week 18 finale. Miami is in the middle of the postseason chase after defeating New England 17-16 in Week 1.

Because of their superior conference record, the Patriots, as the No. 6 seed in the latest playoff picture, would have the tiebreaker over the No. 7 seed Baltimore Ravens and No. 8 seed Los Angeles Chargers. In the AFC standings, New England is one game ahead of both teams.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model, New England has a 4% probability of missing the playoffs. According to ESPN’s NFL Football Power Index, the Patriots have a 53.4 percent chance of making the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

Seed estimates for the AFC, courtesy of FPI pic.twitter.com/wkgWQnLsxAA With Buffalo leading the AFC East, a wild-card place is the most likely outcome for New England. Although both teams have a 9-6 record, the Bills have the better divisional record and tiebreaker. By winning its next two games, Buffalo would clinch the AFC East title.

The Buffalo Bills will play the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets in their final two games of the season. Both matchups have Buffalo as a clear favorite.

The Patriots opened the season 2-4, looking like they’d miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. New England went on a seven-game winning streak during which it outscored its opponents 225-73. The Patriots’ winning streak came to an end with a 14-10 victory at Buffalo, and they entered Week 14 as the AFC’s top seed.

New England's prospects of receiving a first-round bye have all but vanished after consecutive losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones, a rookie quarterback, has thrown two touchdown passes and four interceptions while completing slightly over half of his passes.