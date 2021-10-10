Neville Southall attends an Everton event to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

A large number of Everton supporters laced up their running shoes for the third annual “If You Know Your History” 5km run.

The race, which started at St Rupert’s Tower and ended at Goodison Park on Sunday morning, marked Everton In The Community’s return to in-person running after last year’s virtual race.

The People’s Place initiative, which will provide a purpose-built mental health facility in L4 to promote positive mental health and give help related to suicide awareness and prevention, was the beneficiary of the run once again.

Around 600 people participated in World Mental Health Day on Sunday, either in person or via running in another part of the world.

The importance of the event in spreading happiness during what has been a difficult time for the world was underscored by Blues veteran Neville Southall, who opened the marathon with a motivational speech and had several photos taken with participants.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I believe it is critical that everyone participates on World Mental Health Day.

“It’s critical that people get together, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, and have fun; this is supposed to be a pleasant run!”

People will mingle and reconnect with people they haven’t seen in a long time. At the end of the day, they’re all trying to raise money for a worthy cause.

“There are always a lot of Everton fans, so I’m sure there will be a few Reds in there!”

In some ways, that’s what the race is all about. This is a welcome change after such a lengthy period of negativity. Things like these are fantastic.” Participants were invited to sign up to be a stem cell donor at a clinic located within Goodison Park after the event.

Gary Stevens’ son, Jack, is still in critical need of a blood donor after relapsing from treatment for juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, a rare blood illness that strikes children.

Everton announced nearly 600 participants for this year’s event in partnership with BTR Liverpool on Friday, either running in person or participating virtually for the second year in a row.

