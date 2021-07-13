‘Never Apologize For Who I Am’ is a motto I live by. After being racially abused, Rashford says

After suffering racist abuse following England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final, Marcus Rashford vowed in an impassioned statement that he will “never apologise for who I am.”

After missing penalties in Sunday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Italy, the Manchester United attacker was one of three players targeted by racial trolls, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

“My name is Marcus Rashford, and I’m a black 23-year-old from Withington and Wythenshawe in South Manchester. If I don’t have anything else, I’ll have that,” Rashford said on Twitter.

Rashford, who came in late in the second extra time period, apologised for missing the penalty and stated “something didn’t feel quite right” when he came to attempt the kick.

“It’s been repeating over and over in my head since I hit the ball, and there’s probably no way to put into words how it feels. Final. 55 years old. There is one punishment. History. All I have to say is that I’m sorry. He wrote, “I wish it had gone differently.”

“I can take criticism all day long about my performance, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in, but I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from,” Rashford concluded.

Images on social media showed a mural honoring Rashford in his hometown of Withington being destroyed before locals replaced the ugly text with supportive notes.

Rashford added, “Seeing the reception in Withington had me on the edge of tears.”

He went on to say that he was happy to have worn the England shirt in the country’s first major final in 55 years, and that he was appreciative for the “brotherhood” that had developed in the England camp.

The English Football Association vehemently condemned the racist comments, with Prince William, the association’s president, calling the abuse “sickening.”

During the tournament, England’s players made a dramatic statement against racism by kneeling before every game, including the final on Sunday.