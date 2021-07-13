‘Never Apologize For Who I Am’ is a motto I live by. After being racially abused, Rashford says

Marcus Rashford of England claimed in an emotional statement that he will “never apologise for who I am” after suffering racist abuse following the team’s failure in the Euro 2020 final.

After missing penalties in Sunday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Italy, the Manchester United attacker was one of three players targeted by racial trolls, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Tyrone Mings, Rashford’s England teammate, said British Home Secretary Priti Patel had “stoked the fire” by backing those who booed players who took the knee.

After persuading the British government to offer free school meals for underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic, Rashford has become a hero to many people outside of sport.

“My name is Marcus Rashford, and I’m a black 23-year-old from Withington and Wythenshawe in South Manchester. If I don’t have anything else, I’ll have that,” Rashford said on Twitter.

Rashford, who came in late in the second extra time period, apologised for missing the penalty and stated “something didn’t feel quite right” when he came to attempt the kick.

“It’s been repeating over and over in my head since I hit the ball, and there’s probably no way to put into words how it feels. Final. 55 years old. There is one punishment. History. All I have to say is that I’m sorry. He wrote, “I wish it had gone differently.”

“I can take criticism all day long about my performance, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in, but I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from,” Rashford concluded.

Images on social media showed a mural honoring Rashford in his hometown of Withington being destroyed before locals replaced the ugly text with supportive notes.

Rashford added, “Seeing the reception in Withington had me on the edge of tears.”

He went on to say that he was happy to have worn the England shirt in the country’s first major final in 55 years, and that he was appreciative for the “brotherhood” that had developed in the England camp.

Ming’s critique isn’t the first time he’s been critical of Patel.

After Aston Villa’s opening Euro 2020 win over Croatia, the Aston Villa star chastised her for saying that kneeling was “gesture politics.”

She also declined to criticize the England fans who booed the squad.

Since last year, when George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in the United States, Premier League teams have taken a knee.

Patel had stated on Monday that the incident was racially motivated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.