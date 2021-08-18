Netflix’s ‘Untold’: Episode Release Dates and What to Expect

Untold, a new Netflix documentary, dives into some intriguing issues. The series promises to uncover what happened “behind the headlines,” from Caitlyn Jenner’s transition from Olympic standout to media figure, to one of the most memorable brawls in NBA history and a boxing great’s brush with death.

The five-episode docuseries premiered on August 10, and the second installment aired on Tuesday, with three more parts scheduled to show between August 10 and September 7.

Jenner’s pursuit for Olympic gold in 1976 in Montreal, Canada, and her choice to transition are the subjects of the most recent of those three films.

Here’s all you need to know about the next episodes and what to expect.

What is the title of Netflix’s new show Untold?

Netflix’s newest docuseries explores a variety of sports, from athletics to boxing, the NBA, and tennis.

In a press release, the streaming giant stated, “These stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you believe you have.”

“Each film begins with a critical event and then digs into the details of what happened as told by individuals who were there.”

The films are directed by Chapman and Maclain Way of Wild Wild Country, Floyd Russ of Zion, Laura Brownson and Crystal Moselle of The Rachel Divide and Lemon and Betty and The Wolfpack, and Laura Brownson and Crystal Moselle of The Rachel Divide and Lemon and Betty and The Wolfpack, respectively.

When will the next episode of Untold air?

The first two sections of the five-episode series aired on August 10 and 17, respectively, but are available to stream at any time on Netflix. The next three episodes will be released on Tuesdays for the next three weeks, beginning on August 24 with Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

Untold tells a variety of stories.

The first episode focuses on the epic riot that erupted during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons in November 2004 known as “Malice at the Palace.”

What began as a little altercation between players quickly escalated into a full-fledged brawl that drew onlookers and went down in NBA history.

Untold: Deal with the Devil, the second episode, featured the story of Christy Martin, a legitimate female boxing star who nearly escaped death at the hands of her former husband and instructor, James Martin.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner premieres on August 24. This is a condensed version of the information.