Netflix buys its first game studio.

Netflix has announced the purchase of its first video game studio, as it seeks to grow its entertainment empire by foraying into the lucrative gaming industry.

The business revealed on Tuesday that it has purchased Night School Studio in California, which is best known for creating the eerie thriller game Oxenfree.

In July, Netflix announced its ambition to enter the video game market, focusing on potential hits based on popular TV show plotlines.

Night School’s “artistic quality and proven track record make them important collaborators as we build expand the creative skills and Netflix gaming library together,” according to the firm.

In a blog post, Night School co-founder Sean Krankel described being the first games developer to join Netflix as “a bizarre privilege.”

“Netflix provides an extraordinary canvas for film, television, and now game creators to develop and distribute amazing entertainment to millions of people,” he wrote.

“Our team’s collective tummies are a kaleidoscope of butterflies.”

Netflix has already stated that users will have access to the games it creates as part of their membership.

In August, Netflix said that it would begin limited testing of its gaming capabilities, with Android users in Poland able to check out two games based on the horror series “Stranger Things.”

Netflix has previously generated many TV episodes and movies based on games, in addition to its interest in games inspired by television.

It was reported this week that a third season of “The Witcher,” which is based on a series of fantasy novels and computer games, had been commissioned.

Next year, a kids’ TV show based on “Sonic the Hedgehog” will debut, while a series based on the multiplayer war epic “League of Legends” will debut in November.

Netflix’s foray into video games comes as the company appears to have reached a limit in terms of the number of households it can reach in the United States.

The company has stated publicly that it competes for people’s online amusement time with popular games like Fortnite, and experts believe that offering games could help attract new users.

According to a research released in April by consulting firm Accenture, the worldwide gaming sector is currently worth more than $300 billion.

Netflix has hired Mike Verdu, a video game veteran from Facebook, to manage its gaming division.