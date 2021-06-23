Neil Doncaster believes that increased attendance will enhance the Scottish game.

Chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, Neil Doncaster, is optimistic that Scottish football will profit from a comparable increase in attendance to that seen in England.

Despite the fact that England’s ‘path to liberation’ from Covid restrictions was postponed on Monday, it was later stated that the Wimbledon finals would be held in front of sold-out crowds next month.

Wembley is expected to be half-full for the final phases of Euro 2020, more than doubling the 21,000 expected for Scotland’s match against England this week.

For Scotland’s loss to the Czech Republic on Monday, Hampden was fewer than a quarter full, and BT Murrayfield will follow suit, with 16,500 expected to watch the British and Irish Lions take on Japan later this month.

Last season, SPFL clubs were able to play only a few games in front of large crowds thanks to contributions and Scottish Government loans/grants, as well as the patience and financial commitment of season ticket holders.

The schedule for the 2021-22 season was released on Tuesday, but fans are most concerned about their chances of being present when the season begins.

“I’m certainly hopeful that, as each day passes and more people are vaccinated, our chances of being able to get fans back in stadia in fair numbers improve,” Doncaster told the PA news agency.

“Being at Hampden on Monday was a true honor. So many fans were ecstatic to be able to watch live football once again.

“It’s critical that as many fans as possible return to stadiums to watch football as soon as feasible.

“If you look at what’s going on south of the border, they’re increasing attendance at Wembley Stadium. There will be a small crowd at Wembley this Friday, but larger crowds later in the tournament. And the Wimbledon tennis finals will be completely sold out.

“Clearly, we are collaborating closely with the Scottish Government to ensure that as many fans as possible return safely as soon as possible.

“They are continuous discussions facilitated by the. (This is a brief piece.)