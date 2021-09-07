‘Need You, Want To Keep You,’ Solskjaer persuades midfielder to stay at Manchester United.

Donny Van de Beek was persuaded not to join Everton by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said he needed the midfielder and wanted him to stay at Manchester United.

Everton approached Van de Beek in the final hours of the recently closed transfer window after he joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2020. It was previously stated that, despite Everton’s best efforts to secure Van de Beek on loan, Solskjaer interfered at the last minute to scupper the deal.

“I discussed it (the Everton interest) with the manager and the club. They made it apparent that they wanted me to stay. The manager was quite complimentary of me, saying, “I need you and I want to keep you here.” Of course, what I see here at the start of the season is difficult because I haven’t played a single minute, but he said, ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now,'” Van de Beek said on Rio Ferdinand’s “FIVE” podcast.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to play for Manchester United this season, is eager to show his worth in the Red Devils’ colors.

“He was very complimentary of me, and I’m in good spirits.” I’m in good shape, so I’m hoping to demonstrate that I’ve made significant progress. He notices a significant difference in me now that I’m a little bit stronger. He can see that I’ve been here in England for a year already. In the same interview, Van van Beek remarked, “If he sees me now [compared to]the beginning, he sees a significant difference.”

Van van Beek only made 36 appearances for the Red Devils during his debut season at Old Trafford in 2021-22. In the whole Premier League season, he only made four starts for Manchester United, who finished second, 12 points behind winners Manchester City. He was usually utilized as a replacement or was only given starts in Cup tournaments.

Van van Beek is expected to compete with Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, and displacing either of the midfielders in Solskjaer’s team will not be easy. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Van de Beek may fall farther down Solskjaer’s pecking order.

Van de Beek stated of his first year at Old Trafford, "It's difficult if you're.