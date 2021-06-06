Neco Williams put in extra work to prepare for Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign.

Neco Williams has explained how additional training at Liverpool has helped him reach peak shape ahead of Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign.

With limited game time since the turn of the year, right-back Williams has found himself in the shadow of England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

The 20-year-old has played five times as many games for his country as he has for his club in 2021, and he was so anxious about his pre-Euros fitness that he volunteered for extra training sessions at Liverpool.

“If you haven’t played a lot of football, you need to take care of your body by doing extra work at training, coming in on your days off, and doing more running,” Williams explained.

“That’s precisely what I’ve been doing. If you aren’t playing regular football, you can’t rely on your club to help you get fit.

“I felt I had a good chance of making the (Wales) squad, and that if I wanted to improve my fitness, I needed to do additional.

“After training or games, I needed to go on runs, and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’m hoping my fitness isn’t too bad.”

Williams’ bid for valuable game time in Wales’ Euro 2020 warm-up matches was thwarted on Wednesday when he was controversially sent off for handball against France.

He only played 26 minutes in the 3-0 loss in Nice, and it looked like he’d be punished for Saturday’s final pre-Euros friendly against Albania.

Williams was finally cleared to play at Cardiff City Stadium, where he played another 90 minutes in a goalless tie.

Williams’ attention has now gone to the Euros, where he is expected to start for Wales against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, either on the right or left side due to his versatility.

In the match against Switzerland, he could face Liverpool teammate Xherdan Shaqiri.

Williams, who claims to rely on the counsel of senior professionals, stated, “There’s been a bit of banter between us for a few months.” (This is a brief piece.)