Neco Williams is looking forward to playing against Turkey in Baku.

Neco Williams believes that playing Turkey on the road in Baku will help Wales reach the knockout rounds of Euro 2020.

Wales opened their Group A campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Baku’s Olympic Stadium in front of less than 9,000 fans on Saturday.

On Wednesday, however, around 30,000 people are expected at the same location, with the vast majority of them supporting Turkey.

Thousands of Turkish fans are likely to come in Baku in the next 48 hours, and the Crescent-Stars can bank on local support for the crucial match due to close cultural links between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Liverpool full-back Williams remarked, “The lads have been speaking about this.”

“Having the supporters back in the stadium motivates you.

“If it’s an away game, that’ll encourage us to make sure we win in front of their fans.

“We know there will be a large crowd at the game, and it will be very loud.

“However, if we stick together and aid one another, we have a good chance of winning the game in front of their fans.”

Only a few hundred Wales fans traveled the 3,000 miles to Baku for the tournament’s first game.

The trip was made against Welsh government advice, as Azerbaijan is on the Welsh government’s “amber list” of nations to avoid when it comes to Covid-19, and supporters must isolate for 10 days when they return home.

“Even if 500 or 1,000 people show up, it might be just as loud as 30,000 because the support they give us is incredible,” Williams added.

“You could hear the fans roaring and singing the national song against Switzerland, and nothing encourages us more.”

Turkey lost their first game 3-0 to Italy in Rome, and the match has a defining aspect to it in terms of qualification for the round of 16.

