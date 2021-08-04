Nearly 500 COVID cases have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks NBA gatherings, according to health officials.

Johnson said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in collaboration with the Milwaukee Health Department, has identified 491 people with confirmed or probable cases of COVID who attended the Bucks’ winning game or the subsequent victory celebration during a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday.

She stated that the department was unable to distinguish between cases resulting from direct viewing of the game or gatherings in the Deer District area surrounding the Bucks’ home stadium, Fiserv Forum. The number of COVID cases associated to the Deer District celebration, which drew 100,000 people, was also reported to be an underestimate.

“We expected a surge in positive cases due to the Delta variant,” Johnson said, “but a 155 percent increase in one week is concerning.”

She also recommended that anyone who has been to the celebrations or any other major gatherings be checked.

“I believe it is critical to know that any time there is a significant gathering of individuals, the virus will spread,” Johnson continued.

On July 20, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to win their first championship since 1971. The triumph, which came on their home court, sparked joy across the city, but especially in the Deer District.

During the briefing, Johnson mentioned that she has spoken with entertainment venues about the idea of demanding proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before admission, similar to the plan unveiled by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday.

She also stated that capacity limits for pubs, restaurants, and other venues may be reinstated in the future, but that this is not currently in the works.

Even if households are completely vaccinated, the Milwaukee Health Department has already issued an advice to wear masks indoors. Members of the municipal council have previously attempted to pass legislation mandating the use of masks indoors if the city’s transmission level hits 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

