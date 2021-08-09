Nearly 3 million people have seen the Colorado Rockies’ racial slur video.

A fan repeatedly hurled a racial insult at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during an at-bat on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, prompting the Colorado Rockies to begin an inquiry.

Brinson, who is Black, batted in the Rockies’ 13-8 victory over the Marlins in the top of the ninth inning. A fan could be plainly heard using the N-word over the microphones of the Bally Sports Florida broadcast after he faced the second pitch.

Keith Olbermann, a former ESPN and CNN anchor, and Jerry Hairston Jr., a 2009 World Series champion, were among those who shared footage of the incident on Twitter, with the two films garnering about three million views at the time of writing.

“Shouting the N-word during a sporting event? Where is the statement from the @Rockies about how they arrested the racist and what they did to him? ,” Olbermann wrote on Twitter.

“Can you tell me where the @mlb investigation is? “Shouting the N-word at a game? This is a private enterprise, and they are responsible for the behavior of their patrons.” Where is the statement from the @Rockies about how they arrested the racist and what they did to him? What happened to @mlb’s investigation?

This is a private establishment, and they are solely responsible for the behavior of their customers.

“There are cameras pretty about everywhere throughout MLB park,” Hairston Jr. added. pic.twitter.com/LEeJVLmpVz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2021 Hopefully, the @MLB and @Rockies identify the coward and take action.” In MLB parks, cameras are almost everywhere. Hopefully, the @MLB and @Rockies will track down the coward and punish him. #MLB pic.twitter.com/5wKxyFWgAv — Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) August 8, 2021 After the game, the Rockies issued a statement denouncing the incident and stating that the perpetrator has yet to be identified.

The Colorado Rockies were outraged by a fan’s racial insult hurled at Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game, according to the team.

“The Rockies are still investigating this event, despite the fact that the individual was not identified before the game ended.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any type of bigotry or prejudice, and any fan who uses derogatory language of any kind will be expelled and banned from Coors Field.” MLB teams are required to follow this policy. This is a condensed version of the information.