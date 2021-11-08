NCAA Restructuring Goals Include Athlete Welfare and Giving Schools More Governing Power.

According to the Associated Press, the NCAA announced a significant reorganization of its constitution on Monday, giving the three divisions the freedom to govern itself and better offer player welfare for each division’s distinct needs.

After the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in August, President Mark Emmert saw the need for a new constitution, leaving the organization exposed to more legal challenges. The new constitution is the first step in Emmert’s plan to reform the NCAA so that schools and conferences, rather than the Indianapolis-based organization, have more control.

Over the past three months of modifications, the NCAA produced an 18 1/2-page draft of the constitution, which focuses more on the NCAA’s aims of athlete care than the previous one.

The new constitution still needs to be reviewed by the more than 1,200 member schools, and it could be changed before it is submitted to a vote by the entire membership in January. The goal is to implement the adjustments in less than a year.

“The first step in reforming NCAA governance was the passage of a new constitution in January. “A new constitution will provide the divisions the flexibility they need to act,” said Jack DiGioia, president of Georgetown University and chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Most importantly, it would give Division I—which includes major college football and the 351 institutions eligible for the lucrative men’s basketball tournament—the power to modify everything from income distribution to rulemaking and enforcement.

“Once we got into this, we realized that many of the issues were at the Division I level,” Shane Lyons, the chairman of the Division I Council and a member of the constitution committee, told the Associated Press.

The Board of Governors, the NCAA’s highest governing body, is reduced from 21 to nine members, and its functions are altered.

“The question will be posed: What is the board of governance’s new role and responsibilities? That still applies to all three divisions, but their priorities and activities would be the same. This is a condensed version of the information.