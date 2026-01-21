NC State Defeats No. 18 Clemson in Thrilling Overtime Showdown

North Carolina State delivered a stunning 80-76 overtime victory against the 18th-ranked Clemson Tigers on January 20, 2026, snapping Clemson’s nine-game win streak in an exhilarating contest that saw dramatic shifts in momentum at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Lubin and Williams Lead Wolfpack to Historic Win

The victory marked a significant milestone for first-year head coach Will Wade, who returned to his alma mater and handed Clemson their first conference defeat of the season. Wade’s coaching acumen, which had previously led McNeese State to a first-round NCAA Tournament upset over the Tigers in 2025, was on full display as NC State fought tooth-and-nail to claim the road win.

Ven-Allen Lubin was a standout performer, scoring 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, adding four perfect free throws to his tally. His dominance inside and calmness at the charity stripe were crucial, as NC State shot a remarkable 22-of-25 from the line, including a stellar 20-of-22 in the second half and overtime.

However, it was Darrion Williams who delivered the decisive blow. With the game tied in overtime, Williams nailed a corner three-pointer with 2:40 remaining, giving NC State a lead they would not relinquish. The senior guard finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. “I just knew I had to be ready,” Williams said after the game, recalling the crucial moment.

Alongside Williams, Quadir Copeland also played a pivotal role, contributing 16 points, six assists, and two steals. His playmaking kept the Tigers’ defense scrambling throughout the game. NC State’s Paul McNeil Jr. added 10 points off the bench, providing essential support for the Wolfpack in key moments.

Clemson was quick out of the gates, building an early 18-14 lead. But NC State answered with a 19-5 run, which gave them control for much of the first half. The Wolfpack’s defense suffocated Clemson, limiting them to just two made field goals over a 10-minute span, and they led 33-23 with just under four minutes left in the period. The Tigers battled back, closing the half with a 5-0 run, but trailed by just five at the break, 38-33.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair. NC State led 58-51 with 10 minutes to go, but Clemson mounted a furious comeback, tying the game at 67 with three minutes remaining. Both teams had chances to win in regulation, but Dillon Hunter of Clemson missed a wide-open three-pointer with 33 seconds left, and Williams of NC State also missed a midrange jumper as time expired. The game headed to overtime tied at 67.

In overtime, NC State’s resilience shone through. After Clemson opened the scoring, Copeland quickly responded to tie the game at 71. Then, Williams’ pivotal three-pointer and a powerful dunk by Lubin gave the Wolfpack a 76-72 lead. Clemson’s struggles at the free-throw line in overtime, where they missed three crucial attempts, allowed NC State to ice the game with free throws from Lubin and Matt Able. Despite a last-ditch putback by Clemson at the buzzer, the outcome was sealed.

NC State’s ability to force turnovers also proved decisive, as they capitalized on 13 Clemson mistakes to outscore the Tigers 19-6 in points off turnovers. Wade’s game plan was clear: disrupt Clemson’s rhythm, and his players executed it to perfection.

This win was historic for the Wolfpack. Not only did it mark their first road victory over a ranked opponent since 2021, but it also extended their perfect 3-0 start in ACC road play, a promising sign for a team looking to make noise in the conference and secure a postseason berth.

Clemson, now 6-1 in the ACC and 16-4 overall, struggled at the free-throw line and in protecting the ball, which ultimately doomed their comeback efforts. Despite strong performances from RJ Godfrey, who scored 16 points, and Ace Buckner (12 points) and Carter Welling (14 points), the Tigers could not overcome their shortcomings in the critical final moments. Head coach Brad Brownell will look to regroup his squad ahead of their next matchup on January 24 against Georgia Tech.

The game was played before a capacity crowd of over 10,000, including Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Chad Morris. But it was NC State who left the court victorious. With their next game at Pittsburgh scheduled for January 24, this thrilling win could provide the momentum they need as they continue their ACC campaign.