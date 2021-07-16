NBA Trade Rumors: The Lakers may offer a trade package to the Spurs for point guard Tony Parker.

The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to defend their championship this season, but after suffering injuries in their first-round playoff series against the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, they took a break earlier than they had planned.

LeBron James, the four-time Finals MVP, was sidelined by injury for much of the second half of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain, while co-star Anthony Davis suffered a groin strain that forced him out of the series.

As their two top players battled health difficulties, the Lakers were hoping for some help from the rest of the club.

None of them took the initiative.

No one could help handle the load that James and Davis were carrying at the time, from starting point guard Dennis Schroder to bench players Talen Horton-Tucker.

Kyle Kuzma was not a factor in the outcome.

For the 2017-18 season, Kuzma was named to the All-Rookie First-Team, and he was a key part of the Lakers’ drive to their 17th NBA title, which they won in six games over the Miami Heat.

Kuzma has been the subject of trade whispers since he was a non-factor in this year’s postseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, “Los Angeles continues to evaluate rival teams’ interest” in Kuzma, who has the highest trade value of the seven players under contract.

The issue is that most of the Lakers’ wages are connected to James and Davis, and they had to give up a lot of assets to get Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to CBS Sports, the Lakers are in need of a reliable playmaker and shooter, which are two of Kuzma’s main flaws, but their largest issue is at center.

Marc Gasol has passed his peak, Andre Drummond is a defensive black hole, and Montrezl Harrell has expressed dissatisfaction with his job in Los Angeles.

The Lakers will need to address these concerns as soon as possible because “The King” isn’t getting any younger and “Father Time” is starting to creep in.

Kuzma’s poor play has lowered his trade value, but the 25-year-old forward believes in himself and believes he still has All-Star potential.

However, it may be in his best interests for him to leave the bright lights of Los Angeles.

A transfer to the Indiana Pacers or San Antonio Spurs would be extremely beneficial to his career, with the Spurs being the most logical option due to the presence of DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay.