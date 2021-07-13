NBA Trade Rumors: The Lakers Have Been Selected As The Most Likely Destination For A High-Scoring Champion

This offseason, Carmelo Anthony is most likely to look for a new team, and the Los Angeles Lakers could be that squad.

The former NBA scoring champion has slim prospects of returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, and he is anticipated to be pursued by a number of teams.

However, at 37 years old, Anthony might want to join a team that has a decent chance of winning the NBA championship.

Anthony has shown that even in a smaller role, he can still score. In 28.3 minutes of action with the Blazers, the 10-time All-Star averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

He also had a 43.9 percent shooting percentage from the field and a 39.9 percent shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Those are reasonable figures to expect from the Lakers. According to an unknown source quoted by NBA Analysis Network, it would also fulfill his dreams of playing with LeBron James.

The team requires some scoring punch from the bench, which they lacked in the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers are anticipated to add new talent in order to rebound from a disappointing season in which James and Anthony Davis were both injured.

However, if this James-Anthony pairing happens, there are certain issues. One is that, while both players have a track record of scoring, they are well past their prime.

As a result, this move may be more of a short-term strategy for the Lakers to rebound next NBA season.

At 36, James isn’t exactly a teenager. Even if it appears to be a decent idea on paper, critics are likely to question if it is the appropriate decision.

In addition, if Anthony is not sent away, players like Kyle Kuzma may get reduced playing time.

The 25-year-old has had trouble getting along with James and Davis, and his name has recently been floated in trade rumors.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are two other Lakers whose names have been included in trade rumors.

Because Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Andre Drummond are not guaranteed to return, the Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel will have a fascinating offseason ahead of them.