NBA Trade Rumors: The Lakers’ Biggest Offseason Change Could Come From A German, Wading Young Star

Due to their lack of financial freedom, the Los Angeles Lakers may be forced to trade players.

Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder are two guys on their roster that might be worth a lot of money.

The two players have opposing perspectives on the Lakers’ future. As most people are aware, Schroder is rumored to be on his way out.

Even before that, rumors circulated that the Lakers had talked deal packages featuring the German guard with the Toronto Raptors prior to the NBA trade deadline.

The Lakers are looking into sign-and-trade options now that Schroder has essentially left.

This offseason, the 27-year-old guard is regarded as the team’s biggest trade chip. Schroder appears to be searching for more money and playing time, both of which he may not have gotten this NBA season.

Given the financial repercussions that Los Angeles is already dealing with, the money Schroder could receive may not be significant.

However, compared to his prior tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks, he oddly had the most playing time.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game during the regular season.

It’s no secret that Kuzma struggled with consistency with the Lakers. He’s another player who other NBA teams might be interested in this summer.

In 28.7 minutes of action, Kuzma averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. If the 25-year-old player joins another organization, those numbers might skyrocket.

With the Lakers focusing on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the 6-foot-10 forward was relegated to a reserve role.

However, as previously stated, Kuzma wants to disprove the naysayers and follow in the footsteps of other former Lakers such as Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers may be gauging interest on Kuzma and Schroder for the time being. For the time being, the most of them are considered speculative.

However, once the NBA offseason officially begins, expect things to pick up a notch.