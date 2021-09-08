NBA Trade Rumors: The Cavaliers Could Have The Ben Simmons Package That The Sixers Desire.

The Philadelphia 76ers must act quickly to fix Ben Simmons’ situation, and the Cleveland Cavaliers may offer the solution. The Cavaliers are apparently still in the running for a chance to sign the former NBA first-round pick, and they may have the right package for Philly.

According to Marc Stein, the Cavaliers are keeping an eye on the 6-foot-11 athlete and are interested in making a deal.

However, as everyone knows, the Sixers will only trade Simmons if they can get a deal equivalent to what the Houston Rockets received for James Harden.

If Simmons lands in Cleveland, he’ll not only be allowed to start again, but he’ll also be joining a team in desperate need of a guy who can do it all. The Cavs have been unable to find a replacement for LeBron James since his departure.

Kevin Love is one name that springs to mind. Despite being a proven superstar who has shown he can carry a team in the past with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 33-year-old has fallen short of expectations.

According to Cleveland.com, the five-time All-Star could finish up as a backup behind emerging players like Jarrett Allen. However, given that he is owed $60 million over the next two seasons, that scenario may not just be expensive, but also absurd.

The Cavs may need to bring in another player because Simmons is still owed $147 million. Collin Sexton has been speculated to be on his way out, putting him in the mix for a large deal the Cavs may offer.

With a couple of draft picks thrown in, the Cavs may have the greatest package to offer the Sixers.

Fear the Sword’s Evan Dammarell added another intriguing twist to why Simmons would want to visit Cleveland. According to him, it would allow him to form a new style of backcourt with fellow Klutch Sports client Darius Garland, which may help the Cavaliers get back on track.

If the Cavs agree to sell Love, Sexton, and future draft picks to the 76ers, it will be intriguing to watch if general manager Daryl Morey and the rest of the team fall in. However, considering the fact that time is running out, that may be the best trade offer they have.