NBA Trade Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets’ woes could be eased by a proposed Irving-for-Simmons trade.

As the NBA season of 2021-22 approaches, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers both have concerns that need to be addressed.

Two superstars, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, are smack dab in the heart of these issues.

With the two NBA stars clearly singled out, Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report has proposed an NBA trade.

Several unnamed team officials reportedly broached the prospect of a deal including Irving and Simmons, according to Fischer. Even if it makes sense, it appears to be a natural but difficult-to-secure circumstance.

Irving has been a staunch opponent of the COVID-19 vaccination. If he doesn’t receive the shot, the one-time NBA champion might miss the Nets’ home games.

Simmons, on the other hand, has had it with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is withholding his services as a result of the team’s playoff exit last season.

Simmons wants to join another team, but because to the $147 million remaining on his deal, it’s tougher said than done.

When it comes to Irving vs. Simmons, there is no doubt that the former has the upper hand. He’s been in the league for a long time and is a true NBA champion.

As a result, while trading him now would make sense, it barely justifies a move based on his present stance on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Adding Simmons, on the other hand, makes sense for the Nets and head coach Steve Nash. If a contract is reached, the 25-year-old will undoubtedly be a delight to see on the court.

If an NBA deal between Irving and Simmons happens, Irving will be given up as a well-rounded player.

Despite the fact that the Nets have plenty of firepower, trading Irving for Simmons may not be the best decision. He’d be a lifesaver for the 76ers, who are in desperate need of a seasoned court general.