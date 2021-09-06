NBA Trade Rumors: Injured Forward Thaddeus Young Could Be Part Of A Deal To Bring Him To Phoenix.

According to a rumor, the Phoenix Suns are interested in San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young, but most, if not all, prospective trades for him involve Dario Saric.

The Phoenix Suns were “among the competitors who have pursued” a trade with Young, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic last week.

Following the story, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn stated that Saric and draft picks would make a perfect trade package for Young. Meanwhile, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis and Jason Patt of Clutch Points also claimed that the Suns would need to include sophomore big man Jalen Smith.

Any other pieces would be bonuses in any trade deal that the Suns might give the Spurs, with Saric serving as the focal point and salary-matching asset.

Spurs have had a busy offseason. They are sorely deficient in big men, but they have a lot of guards after drafting Joshua Primo and bringing back Bryn Forbes.

With the Spurs unlikely to make the playoffs anytime soon, it makes sense for them to transfer Young while he is still valuable. In the long run, trading Young for Saric and some draft selections will pay off, but Spurs general manager Brian Wright will need to add pieces to address the team’s issues.

In this case, pushing for Smith makes sense because the team’s starting center is Jakob Poeltl, and the only other forward-center on the roster is Zach Collins.

If the Spurs accept a deal that solely includes Saric and future draft picks, they will be heavily investing in the development of second-round pick Jock Landale. In either case, the Suns may have to part with Saric to make room on the roster for Young.

Many believe that Saric’s knee injury will drastically alter his game, particularly in the paint, and that acquiring Young would be excellent for them.

Saric is projected to miss the rest of the season as he heals from a ruptured ACL, so the Suns will have to find a replacement, at least for now.

Last season, they were two wins away from earning the franchise’s first-ever NBA title, but the Milwaukee Bucks were simply too much for them.

Their goal heading into the offseason was to maintain continuity, which they were able to do after keeping their core free agents and making some upgrades at their weak spots. Their attention is now focused on improving their. Brief News from Washington Newsday.