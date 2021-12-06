NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants To Play With Ben Simmons, And This Is What Portland Offered Philadelphia

The rumors that Damian Lillard might push for a trade this offseason haven’t died down. There are still doubts regarding Lillard’s NBA future, given the Portland Trail Blazers’ terrible record and the recent firing of general manager Neil Olshey.

Lillard hasn’t requested to be dealt, and the Blazers aren’t interested in receiving offers for their finest player. However, speculations claim that the point guard is becoming dissatisfied with the squad as it struggles to make the playoffs.

The Blazers are 11-13 and the No. 10 seed in the West after 24 games. Portland has lost five of its previous six games and has the league’s worst defense. According to The Athletic, there appears to be rising tensions between the Blazers and first-year head coach Chauncey Billups.

When the Blazers parted company with Terry Stotts, Lillard wanted the organization to seriously explore Jason Kidd or a candidate with head coaching experience, according to The Athletic. Portland also failed to make big roster adjustments, which Lillard was said to want the front staff to accomplish.

Damian Lillard has been pushing for the Blazers to make roster adjustments this offseason in order to compete for a championship.

According to insiders, Lillard now wants to play with Ben Simmons.

What’s next for Portland, according to @ShamsCharania and @sam amick: https://t.co/dq6hk8mqxe pic.twitter.com/U2kZDlVB7U https://t.co/dq6hk8mqxe Portland has been seen as the most logical destination for Ben Simmons for months. According to The Athletic, the Blazers and 76ers explored a deal for Simmons that would offer CJ McCollum, a young player like Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons, and a first-round draft pick. Philadelphia demanded a slew of draft picks and draft swaps, which Portland refused to give them in exchange for Simmons.

Lillard wants to play with Simmons, according to The Athletic’s sources. The two-for-one deal This season, the All-NBA First Team selection has sat out due to a trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Portland’s poor record is due in part to Lillard’s offensive problems. The 31-year-old is averaging 21.5 points per game on 39.7% field-goal shooting. It’s Lillard’s lowest field-goal % of his career, and he hasn’t scored less than 25.1 points a game in seven years.

Lillard has an abdominal ailment that will keep him off the court for at least ten days.

Lillard appeared to reject reports of escalating tensions between Billups and Portland players on Twitter.