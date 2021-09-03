NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Get An All-Star Teammate In A Three-Team Deal.

The Portland Trail Blazers had a disappointing free agency offseason, but they made amends by selling Derrick Jones Jr. and a draft selection for Larry Nance Jr.

Many praised the move because it provides the Blazers more frontcourt depth, but others questioned it because Nance isn’t the needle-moving player that Portland fans have been clamoring for.

While it should satisfy All-Star Damian Lillard’s needs for a competitive squad, it isn’t enough to propel them into title contention.

A potential trade for an All-Star forward, on the other hand, may appease the skeptics while also providing Lillard with some assistance on both ends of the court.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a three-team trade involving the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, and Dallas Mavericks.

The following is the trade:

Kristaps Porzingis is on his way to Portland.

CJ McCollum is on his way to Indiana.

Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2022 first-round selection (lottery protected via Indiana) go to Dallas.

Buckley points out that this hypothetical three-team trade smells desperate on Portland’s part, but they have to attempt something at this point to persuade Lillard not to seek for a trade.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Blazers ranked 29th in defensive rating, allowing 116.7 points per 100 possessions. Trading for Kristaps Porzingis could be a good thing for Portland.

Porzingis, with his length and height, could undoubtedly aid in that department.

He immediately improves the Blazers’ floor talent, averaging 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks over the previous three seasons, but his health will almost certainly limit his effectiveness with them.

As Buckley noted, Nurkic becomes an odd fit with Porzingis on the club, but he may be traded for a wing or another forward who can play alongside Porzingis and Lillard.

Since joining the league in 2015, the Latvian has never played a complete season, but he possesses a skill set similar to that of big guys like Nikola Jokic, allowing him to be a threat from wherever on the court.

With Lillard in charge of the offense, Porzingis can fill in as a backup star and help the Blazers get into a stronger position heading into the playoffs.

Losing McCollum will be a major setback for Lillard and the Blazers, but succeeding will necessitate some sacrifices, and given his and Lillard’s skills overlap, it’s a smart move.

However, the exchange is a win-win situation for all parties involved. Brief News from Washington Newsday.