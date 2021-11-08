NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics and 76ers Discuss Ben Simmons and What Philadelphia Wants From Boston

Ben Simmons, who is still on the trade market, is reportedly being pursued by the Boston Celtics. However, unless the Philadelphia 76ers decrease their steep asking price, a deal is unlikely to be achieved.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a trade sending Simmons to Boston would have to include Jaylen Brown. According to the report, the competing teams have discussed Simmons, but no deal has been reached.

Simmons requested a trade in the summer and appears to be no closer to joining the 76ers. The 25-year-old has stated that he is not yet mentally prepared to play.

Simmons was one of the league’s most valued assets earlier this year, with three straight All-Star appearances and back-to-back nominations to the NBA All-Defensive First Team. Following another terrible postseason performance and his refusal to play for Philadelphia, Simmons’ trade value plunged.

The 76ers, who are 8-2 and have the best record in the Eastern Conference, are not in a hurry to get rid of Simmons. Following a first-round playoff departure last season, Boston has been a letdown with a 4-6 record.

Last week, frustrations in the Celtics’ locker room appeared to approach a boiling point. After Marcus Smart chastised Brown and Jayson Tatum for not passing the ball enough, Boston had a players-only meeting.

Following the encounter, the Celtics won two straight games before falling to the Dallas Mavericks on a Luka Doncic buzzer-beater on Saturday night.

Boston’s problems will not be solved by trading Brown for Simmons. Brown has been the top player on the squad, averaging 25.6 points per game on 49.3% shooting.

Last season, Brown made his first All-Star appearance. His contract is for three years and $86 million.