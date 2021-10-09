NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Update; Blazers Turn Down 76ers Offer

Even though the club has began to play games, the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are still at odds. The All-Star continues to refuse to report to the team, indicating that he wants to be traded for the NBA season 2021-2022.

With the regular season coming and no trade on the horizon, the 76ers are hoping Simmons will return to the team. According to Shams Charania of Stadium, Philadelphia’s front office, 76ers coach Doc Rivers, and Simmons’ agent Rich Paul have kept in touch with getting Simmon back with the organization.

Simmons, on the other hand, has not changed his mind and has stated that he will never play another game for the 76ers.

The latest on Ben Simmons and the 76ers is as follows: pic.twitter.com/PWuRV9eyV8 Philadelphia is attempting to trade Simmons, but has not dropped their asking price to meet the star’s dissatisfaction. In exchange for Simmons, the 76ers are still looking for many first-round draft picks and an All-Star-caliber player.

According to Charania, the 76ers requested the Portland Trail Blazers for three first-round picks and three draft swaps as part of a deal package for Simmons. The offer was turned down by Portland.

CJ McCollum, a guard, would almost certainly be included in any trade between Portland and Philadelphia. The Indiana Pacers are being mentioned as a possible trade partner for the 76ers, owing to guard Malcolm Brogdon’s interest.

Philadelphia has ambitions to win a title. Simmons led the 76ers to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. Philadelphia was eliminated in Game 7 of their second-round clash with the Atlanta Hawks when Simmons faltered late in the playoffs.

Simmons’ contract is up in four years and is worth over $147 million. He will not be paid as long as he remains absent from the team.

On Oct. 20, the 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans in their first regular-season game.