NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Has Been Offered By A Small-Market Team.

According to reports, a small-market NBA team has made an offer for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst joined the “The Scoop” program to discuss the newest Simmons developments.

“I know of at least one other small market team that has made a bid and is receiving a lot of attention, but it hasn’t gone public yet,” Windhorst added.

Later, Windhorst stated that this small-market team “has a lot of interest” in Simmons, and that “four or five” teams are still pursuing the Australian superstar.

After the Sixers’ front management failed to move Simmons early in the offseason, trade rumors about Simmons have dominated the NBA rumor mill.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers have all been connected to the 25-year-old, but Windhorst believes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers are still interested.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have been in talks with the Sixers but have yet to come up with a fair and practical deal for all parties.

The Cavaliers have remained interested in acquiring Simmons, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, but analysts believe it is a long shot because the Cavaliers would have to give up emerging talent Collin Sexton and even big man Jarrett Allen in the deal.

Despite Damian Lillard’s declaration that he intends to stay in Portland for the foreseeable future, the Blazers have always been linked to the Sixers.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings discussed a trade for Simmons, but the Sixers aren’t willing to lower their asking price.

The entire Simmons scenario has been hammered to a pulp by this point, but Windhorst’s claim that a small-market team has made an offer suggests that a deal could be imminent.