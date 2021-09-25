NBA Trade Rumors: A Vaccine Issue With Wiggins Could Force The Dubs To Consider A Simmons Trade.

The Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins will be unable to play in home games unless he changes his mind about taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year applied to the league for a vaccination exemption due to a San Francisco Department of Public Health directive requiring COVID-19 vaccination for everyone aged 12 and up at large indoor events.

Wiggins was pursuing a religious exemption, which could be granted if medical or religious grounds exist. The NBA, according to ESPN, turned down the request after reviewing the 26-year-case. old’s

The NBA said in a statement that it had evaluated and declined Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s directive mandating COVID-19 inoculation for all players aged 12 and older at major indoor events. “Until he meets the city’s vaccine criteria, Wiggins will be unable to play in Warriors home games.”

San Francisco is one of the cities with more stringent immunization requirements. The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are among the other clubs affected.

Wiggins, on the other hand, still has time to fix the problem. The mandate in San Francisco will not go into force until the middle of next month.

There’s a potential the Warriors’ top choice in the 2014 NBA Draft won’t be able to play in home games if he doesn’t follow the rules. Given how important it is for the Dubs to have everyone on board for a successful season in 2021-22, head coach Steve Kerr cannot afford to have Wiggins miss any home games.

The Warriors have yet to address the problem, and everything is dependent on what Wiggins does next.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN recently proposed that the Warriors trade Wiggins if he continues to refuse to be jabbed.

On Thursday’s “First Take,” Smith told Molly Qerim, “They should trade Andrew Wiggins today.” “Period. Get him out of here. Send him to a different location. This isn’t a difficult scenario. This is not a difficult choice for me. From what I’ve heard, he’s averaging 18 points a game this season. He’s not a slob. Even though he’s the quietest 18-point per-game scorer I’ve ever seen, he can play.”

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers is one name that springs to mind. The 25-year-old is determined to find a new home, but his present deal has four years and $147 million left on it.

Washington Newsday Brief News had already highlighted Wiggins.