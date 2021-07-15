NBA Trade Rumors: A Tempting Offer From The Kings Could Bring A Sixers Star Exit Closer

Ben Simmons is being courted by the Philadelphia 76ers, and it looks that one team has broken the ice.

The Sacramento Kings are said to have made an attractive offer centered on Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Kings would most likely offer a deal combining the two players as well as multiple future first-round draft picks.

According to an unnamed league source, the Kings would trade at least three first-round picks to complete the transaction.

However, according to another unidentified source, the Sixers may be uninterested in a few of names that aren’t included in the transaction. De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are their names.

The Kings have no desire to trade Fox, who is expected to become a star.

The same can be said about Haliburton, who has blossomed in his debut season.

The Sacramento Bee has reported that the Kings are interested in 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, but De’Aaron Fox has not been mentioned in trade talks.

https://t.co/fwOsbLioRV

However, given Hield’s lethal three-point shooting and status as a rising star on the verge of breaking out, the deal could still be enticing.

It all hinges on whether the two would be enough to persuade the Sixers to sign a contract.

Following his controversial performance in the NBA playoffs, Simmons has become a hot subject.

His outside shooting is still a problem. It’s more about his propensity to avoid big plays that have gotten a lot of flak.

Only 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game were averaged by the 24-year-old. He also came in second in the poll for Defensive Player of the Year.

Aside from the Kings, several NBA teams are likely to make bids for the former first-round pick.

In either case, Philly will demand an All-Star to fill the vacuum.

Although the Kings’ offer is appealing, Philadelphia is more likely to wait for other proposals before making a choice.

Despite his talent, the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pursue Simmons.

The Lakers, as indicated in a recent post, require a playmaker who can work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Simmons, who stands 6-foot-11, has demonstrated his ability to orchestrate plays. However, his absence of outside shooting eliminates the requirement.

This is why some analysts believe the Lakers should focus their efforts on other free agents, such as former Lakers player Lonzo Ball.