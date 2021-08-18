NBA Trade News: The Knicks acquire an ex-Celtics backcourt in an ironic move to reunite with Walker.

Evan Fournier, a known name in the New York Knicks’ lineup, has been added to the mix.

On Tuesday, August 17, the 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics.

In a press conference, the Knicks officially presented Fournier, who, strangely, was unveiled alongside another ex-Celtic, Kemba Walker.

Walker was dismissed by the Celtics earlier this month after being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June.

The specifics of his contract with the Knicks have yet to be made public. According to Bleacher Report’s Jack Fischer, the four-time All-Star will be paid an average annual salary of $8 million.

Fournier, on the other hand, has agreed to a four-year, $78 million deal with the Knicks. His contract’s fourth year will be a team option.

New York Knicks president Leon Rose said, “We selected Evan as a vital addition as we entered free agency and are pleased that he’s joining us.” “He’s a fantastic teammate, a tough competitor, and the ideal complement to our returning guys. He wants to be a part of what we’re doing here, and we’re delighted to have him as part of our team.”

After being acquired from the Orlando Magic in March, Fournier appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Celtics, averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 29.5 minutes.

In the playoffs, he improved his averages, averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

The Celtics get a $17.1 million traded player exception (TPE) from the sign-and-trade, which they can use until the summer of 2022.

Boston is likely to save that money for available players next summer, given that they are currently stocked for the 2021-22 NBA season.

With its current squad, Boston is already close to the salary cap, but should have greater freedom next offseason.

Kris Dunn and Dennis Schroder were earlier introduced to the Celtics’ roster to fill the vacancy in the backcourt.