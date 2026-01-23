NBA Trade Deadline Looms as Mavericks Face Key Roster Decisions

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on February 5, 2026, the Dallas Mavericks are caught in a precarious situation, dealing with injuries, uncertain trade talks, and a roster teetering on the edge of playoff contention. Despite a roster brimming with talent, the Mavericks are on pace for just 30 wins, a total that puts their chances of making the postseason at serious risk.

Mavericks at a Crossroads

Dallas enters the final stretch before the trade deadline with a number of critical decisions to make. Anthony Davis, who was brought in to form a star trio alongside Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, has been sidelined until the end of February due to a left-hand sprain. The injury clouds Davis’ trade value and forces the Mavericks to question whether they should push for a late-season surge with Davis in the fold or trade him now to pivot toward the future.

The roster has been plagued by injuries. Dante Exum, who was expected to revitalize the point guard position, has been sidelined after a season-ending knee injury. The $3.3 million contract he carries might now be used in a trade package. Another injury, to Daniel Gafford, occurred early in training camp and has limited his appearances this season. While Gafford has contributed 29 games as an agile rim protector, his value has been affected by the ongoing health issues. With Dereck Lively II out for the season after foot surgery, Dallas cannot afford to trade away more frontcourt depth without a contingency plan.

The Mavericks’ uncertainty also extends to players like Jaden Hardy, who, despite ranking as the fourth-best three-point shooter on the team, has averaged just 12.3 minutes per game. Hardy’s limited playing time behind Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard suggests that a change of scenery might benefit the young guard, whose development has been stunted by Dallas’ crowded rotation.

Then there is Naji Marshall, whose consistent play this season has earned him recognition as one of the Mavericks’ most reliable contributors. Marshall’s contract, a three-year, $27 million deal, has been a pleasant surprise for Dallas. His offensive versatility and defensive skills make him a prime candidate to be moved to a contender seeking added depth. Despite his excellent form, Marshall may find himself on the trade block as the Mavericks look to reshape their roster.

Despite ongoing struggles, Caleb Martin, acquired at last year’s trade deadline, has quietly made an impact on the defensive end. His struggles with scoring have been well-documented, yet his recent performances in defensive metrics, particularly his nine steals in the last four games, show that he can contribute when healthy. Still, his future in Dallas is uncertain, especially as the team contemplates its next move ahead of the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks’ lone free-agent signing of the offseason, D’Angelo Russell, has been a disappointment. Russell, expected to fill the point guard void while Irving recovered from ACL surgery, has played sparingly and might be used in a trade, especially given his $5.6 million contract and a player option for next season.

At the other end of the spectrum, veteran Klay Thompson has continued to provide stability for Dallas, both as a shooter and as a mentor. His 38% shooting from three-point range remains valuable for a team struggling to find its rhythm. Thompson, who reached several career milestones in January 2026, remains an important figure for Dallas—one that could prove pivotal for any playoff-bound team looking to add shooting depth.

Kon Knueppel Shines in Charlotte

While the Mavericks juggle their roster decisions, a rising star in Charlotte has taken the league by storm. Rookie Kon Knueppel, drafted fourth overall in 2025, has drawn early comparisons to NBA legends, but not necessarily the ones people expected. Originally seen as a potential Klay Thompson successor, Knueppel’s performances have instead drawn comparisons to Stephen Curry, thanks to his dazzling shooting and all-around game.

At just 20 years old, Knueppel is already shooting an impressive 43.5% from beyond the arc, nearly mirroring Curry’s rookie-season performance of 43.7%. Averaging 19.0 points per game, Knueppel has already put together multiple 30-point games, showcasing his shot creation, off-ball movement, and quick release. These early signs have left analysts projecting the rookie as a future All-Star if he can maintain this level of production.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently commented on Knueppel’s impact, claiming that while the rookie was initially compared to Klay Thompson, it might be time to reconsider that comparison. Windhorst explained, “He’s like Steph, in that you can’t catch him.” With a game that blends shooting and court awareness, Knueppel has become one of the Hornets’ most reliable scoring threats and a key part of their future.

As the NBA’s trade deadline draws nearer, all eyes will be on both the Mavericks and the Hornets, as their decisions could drastically reshape the league’s landscape. Whether Dallas makes a bold move to salvage its playoff hopes or reshapes its roster for the long term, and whether Knueppel can continue to exceed expectations, the next few weeks are sure to bring plenty of excitement for fans and analysts alike.