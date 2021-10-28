NBA Standings 2021: Warriors, Bulls, and Jazz are all undefeated, with the Knicks, Hornets, and Bucks having the best records.

Only a few teams are still unbeaten one week into the 2021-22 NBA season. The Western Conference is led by the Golden State Warriors (4-0) and Utah Jazz (3-0). The Chicago Bulls (4-0) are the only team in the Eastern Conference without a loss.

The Eastern Conference standings appear to be from a season in the mid-1990s. The New York Knicks (3-1) have been the conference’s second-best team in the early going, coming off a dominant 112-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Tuesday night.

The other three-win teams in the East are the Charlotte Hornets (3-1) and Milwaukee Bucks (3-1). Charlotte did not make the playoffs in 2021. In July, Milwaukee was crowned champion.

Chicago came into the season with great expectations after making many important roster signings. In the summer, the Bulls acquired Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, just months after acquiring Nikola Vucevic at the March trade deadline.

The Bulls last appeared in the postseason in 2017. They haven’t won a playoff series in seven years.

Julius Randle is the only NBA player averaging at least 25.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game after leading New York to the fourth seed last season. The Knicks finally made it to the playoffs after an eight-year absence. Since the postseason of 2000, New York hasn’t made it to the conference finals.

On Thursday night, Chicago takes on New York.

The Warriors and Jazz, on the other hand, are no strangers at the top of the Western Conference standings. From 2015 to 2019, Golden State made it to the NBA Finals every year. For the fifth straight season, Utah earned the best record in the NBA and made the playoffs.

Stephen Curry, who won the scoring title last season, is currently in third place with 29.0 points per game through one week. The Jazz are the only club in the NBA to have a top-five offense and defense.

The only other teams in the West with winning records are the Dallas Mavericks (2-1), Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1), and Memphis Grizzlies (2-1).

Memphis and Charlotte have the best offenses in the NBA. With 35.0 points per game, Ja Morant tops all players. LaMelo Ball, a second-year player, leads the Hornets with 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-4) and the Detroit Pistons (0-3) remain winless.