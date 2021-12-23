NBA Standings 2021: The Lakers, Warriors, Nets, Suns, Knicks, and Bucks Before the Holiday Games

On Christmas Day 2021, the NBA’s finest teams will be in action. Before their holiday games, the Phoenix Suns (25-5), Golden State Warriors (25-6), Brooklyn Nets (21-9) and Utah Jazz (21-9) led the overall standings.

However, a number of the other teams on the schedule are fighting to stay in the playoff picture. Through nearly 40% of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) have a.500 record. If the playoffs began this week, the New York Knicks (14-17) and Atlanta Hawks (14-16) would not even qualify for the play-in tournament.

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets was meant to be the main event on Christmas Day. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were big preseason favorites to meet in the NBA Finals in 2022.

Even without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have exceeded expectations, leading the Eastern Conference by 1.5 games over the Chicago Bulls (19-10). Los Angeles has struggled to find its footing in the Western Conference, where it now has the No. 6 seed and is in a virtual tie with the Nos. 7 and 8.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both missed 17 games this season. Russell Westbrook has started every game for the Lakers, but they have yet to win a game.

The Golden State-Phoenix game on Christmas Day has turned out to be the finest matchup on the Dec. 25 slate. For the whole season, the two teams have been neck-and-neck atop the Western Conference.

The Suns are attempting to reach the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season. The Warriors are once again favorites to win the conference title, with Stephen Curry vying for his third MVP award and Draymond Green vying for Defensive Player of the Year.

Utah is four games out of the No. 1 seed, despite having the best record in the NBA last season. In the Christmas nightcap, the Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks (15-15). Dallas is seeded seventh, while Luka Doncic is now undergoing health and safety procedures.

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind Brooklyn for the best record in the conference. Despite missing seven games, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season.

Milwaukee hosts the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day (16-16). The No. 8 seed in the most recent play-in tournament field is Boston. The Celtics are only a half-game behind the Washington Wizards, who are seeded sixth (16-15). The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13), who are seeded fourth, and the No.