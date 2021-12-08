NBA Standings 2021: The Lakers Return to the Playoffs, but the Celtics and Mavericks Drop to the Play-In Round.

With the roster finally getting healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) are back in the current NBA playoff bracket and aim to stay there. Los Angeles improved to No. 6 in the Western Conference rankings with a 117-102 victory over the Boston Celtics (13-12) on Tuesday night.

LeBron James scored 30 points on 13-19 shooting to lead the Lakers. James had only played 13 games in the 2021-2022 season. For various reasons, the four-time NBA MVP has missed 12 games and has yet to play more than three games in a row.

Although Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have racked up impressive numbers, they were unable to lead the Lakers to a winning record without the help of the team’s finest player. Over the last eight games, Westbrook has improved his play, averaging 23.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while shooting 50% from the field. It remains to be seen whether Los Angeles’ Big 3 can gel and live up to their preseason billing as strong West favorites.

Only 14 months ago, James and Davis guided the Lakers to their first NBA title. Over the last five games, James has averaged 31 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

In that time, he has the most +/- of any Lakers starter. Los Angeles sits 7.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors (20-4) and Phoenix Suns (20-4) for the top record in the Western Conference. The Lakers are ahead of the Dallas Mavericks (11-12) and Denver Nuggets (11-12) in the play-in tournament, which are tied for first place.

With a 102-99 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Dallas slipped below.500 and out of the early postseason picture (17-7). The Mavericks continue to be one of the league’s biggest disappointments after blowing a 17-point lead.

For the second year in a row, Luka Doncic was the preseason MVP favorite. Doncic has failed to make the leap into the league’s elite group of players. Since his rookie season, the fourth-year player has averaged the fewest points, rebounds, and assists.

Doncic confessed that his lack of conditioning could play a factor in his poor start.

Doncic confessed that his lack of conditioning could play a factor in his poor start.

"It's been a tough summer," Doncic told ESPN after leading the team to a fourth-place finish in their debut Olympics. "I had the Olympics, so I took three weeks off and unwinded. Perhaps a little too much. All I have to do now is get back on track." The Mavericks are ranked 21st in the league.