NBA Standings 2021: Losing Records for the Lakers and Nets as Russell Westbrook and James Harden struggle.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-2022 NBA season as favorites to meet in the NBA Finals, but their play through the first five games suggests otherwise. Both clubs have a 2-3 record and are coming off of upset losses on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-93 in Brooklyn, led for the majority of the second half. The Los Angeles Lakers were defeated 123-115 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, blowing a 26-point lead against the NBA’s poorest club.

With an ankle issue, LeBron James has missed his second consecutive game. Kyrie Irving hasn’t played in over a month and could miss the rest of the season. The teams’ problems, on the other hand, have a lot to do with the superstars who will be representing Los Angeles in Brooklyn.

The Russell Westbrook experiment has gone as badly as his critics feared when he was sent to Los Angeles. In Thursday’s loss, Westbrook had ten turnovers. The point guard has attempted more field goals than he has scored. Westbrook’s chemistry with James has been shaky, with the four-time MVP averaging just 12 points in the three games they’ve played together.

With 6.0 turnovers per game, Westbrook is second in the league.

Harden is the one who can’t seem to get his bearings in Brooklyn. The three-time scoring champion is averaging 16.6 points per game, 8.5 points below than his career average. Harden is only shooting 35.9% from the field this season. His 15.6 shot attempts per game are the lowest he’s had since he was in Oklahoma City alongside Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant a decade ago.

Harden has blamed his slow start on a hamstring injury that kept him out of the playoffs for three months and forced him to recover. Harden appears to be benefiting from the NBA’s new emphasis on not calling fouls when offensive players hurl their bodies into defenders.

Durant has performed admirably for the Nets. Along with his averages of 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, he is second in the NBA with 29.8 points per game.

With 28.4 points per game, Anthony Davis ranks fourth in scoring. With 11.6 rebounds per game, Davis is in ninth place. With an average of 2.4 blocks per game, he is in fourth place.

Los Angeles appears to be treading carefully when it comes to James. Both James and Davis were sidelined for the most of previous season due to injuries.

