NBA Standings 2021: Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are thriving for the Lakers and Nets.

At least for now, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers (5-3) and Brooklyn Nets (5-3) may put their hands away from the panic button. After sluggish starts in the 2021-2022 season, the favorites to meet in the NBA Finals have rebounded.

The Lakers have won three of their last four games after losing three of their first five. Los Angeles is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) on Thursday night.

After a 1-3 start, Brooklyn has a three-game winning run and has climbed to No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) 117-108 on Wednesday night for their best win of the early season.

Brooklyn was led by Kevin Durant, who had 32 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Durant’s 28.3 points per game rank second in the NBA, and his 59.2 percent shooting percentage ranks second among the 29 players averaging more over 20 points per game. The Nets should continue to win games at a high rate as long as Durant is healthy.

During Brooklyn’s winning streak, James Harden is averaging 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. In the Nets’ first five games, Harden, a regular MVP candidate, was among the league’s least efficient players.

Kyrie Irving is still not with the squad, and it’s unclear if he’ll play for Brookyln this season.

Kevin Durant has averaged 28.3 points per game this season (most since OKC)

RPG 8.6 (career-high)

APG59.2 FG% 5.3 APG (career-high)

If he keeps shooting like this, he’ll join LeBron James (2x) as the only non-bigs to average 25 points per game on 55% shooting in the last 35 seasons. Russel Westbrook’s last six games (pic.twitter.com/RKM8FQbllURussel Westbrook’s last six games (pic.twitter.com/RKM8FQbllURussel Westbrook’s last

Shooting 46.6 percent from the field with 22.0 PTS9.0 REB9.2 AST1.7 STLShooting 46.6 percent from the field with 22.0 PTS9.0 REB9.2 AST1.7 STLShooting 46.6 percent from the

The Lakers have a 5-1 record.

twitter.com/jFo2m0mOlRLos With the exception of LeBron James’ two-game absence due to an ankle ailment, Los Angeles’ Big Three has remained together all season. The triumvirate of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook is still developing, but there are reasons to be optimistic. The Lakers are overpowering opponents in a limited sample size when the three superstars play together and they don’t have a real center on the court.

James and Davis have nearly equal scoring statistics, averaging 49.8 points per game between them. Davis averages 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for the Lakers. James has 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.