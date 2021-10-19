NBA Salaries 2021-2022: Warriors, Nets, Clippers, and Lakers Spend the Most on Salaries and Luxury Tax

The NBA’s biggest spenders aren’t skimping on their efforts to win a title. The salary cap and luxury tax thresholds are both exceeded by ten teams entering the 2021-2022 season.

According to Spotrac, the Golden State Warriors will be the team to beat on Opening Night in 2021, with a $174.1 million payroll. The NBA salary cap is $112.4 million, and teams with payrolls exceeding $136.6 million must pay a luxury tax.

With a $171.9 million payroll, the Brooklyn Nets are second in the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers have a $169.8 million payroll, which ranks them third among the league’s 30 clubs. The Los Angeles Lakers are in fourth place, with a salary budget of $156.9 million.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a $155.5 million payroll to begin their title defense. The Utah Jazz are in sixth place with $153 million in revenue, one season after having the best regular-season record in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Golden State will pay $159.9 million in luxury tax penalties as a result of their high salary.

California and New York are home to the top four luxury taxed teams.

The current penalty and luxury tax teams

1. GSW is worth $159.9 million dollars, whereas BKN is worth $110.4 million dollars. $93.9 million in Los Angeles. MIL- $41.5M6. LAL- $46.3M5. $33.4M7 at UTH. PHI is worth $7.6M8. BOS has a market capitalization of $6.8 million dollars. POR-$4.5M10. TOR- $1.6MTax distribution for the 20 clubs below= $12.7MWarriors star Stephen Curry has a $45.7 million salary, making him the highest-paid player in the NBA. Klay Thompson is in the third year of a five-year, $190 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson has missed the entire last two seasons due to injury.

Golden State has missed the playoffs for the past two seasons after making the NBA Finals every year from 2015 to 2019 and won three championships.

Kevin Durant and James Harden, two of the league’s top seven earners, are both from Brooklyn. The Nets are the overwhelming favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2022.

The Lakers are the only team in the NBA having three of the top 15 paid players. The total salary of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis for the 2021-2022 season are $120.7 million. The Lakers are the favorites in the Western Conference after adding Westbrook to a club that won the title just a year ago.

The Warriors appear to be the Lakers’ greatest danger in the West, according to the betting odds. If Kawhi Leonard’s torn ACL hadn’t ruled him out for the majority, if not all, of this season, the Clippers would have clinched the title. Leonard is paid $39.3 million per year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Finals MVP.