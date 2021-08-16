NBA Rumors: Will LiAngelo Ball Play For The Hornets This Season?

A third Ball sibling could be joining the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA in the near future.

For everyone who has been following this year’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, LiAngelo Ball has been a revelation.

Many assumed his inclusion on the Hornets’ Summer League team was because to his ties to his younger brother, last season’s Rooke of the Year LaMelo Ball, but LiAngelo has since demonstrated that he belongs among the NBA’s big boys.

Due to the abundance of quality available across the board, the 6-foot-5 guard declared for the 2018 NBA Draft but went undrafted.

When it was revealed that he will join the Oklahoma City Blue as a practice player, he didn’t get a chance to play in their lone game because the season was eventually canceled due to the global pandemic.

The Detroit Pistons signed Ball to a training camp contract, but he was dismissed after ten days.

The Hornets are reportedly taking a closer look at Ball, with reports claiming that the team is quite impressed with his level of play.

Ball’s performance in the Summer League was complimented by Hornets assistant coach Jay Triano.

Triano remarked, “He was at the facilities every day for two months practicing to play in the Summer League.”

“Has a lot of personality. He has a tremendous feel for the game and a propensity for scoring.”

LiAngelo has previously stated that he is the best shooter among the Ball siblings, and it appears that he is correct.

With 10.5 points, he is the Hornets’ second-leading scorer after James Bouknight, the team’s lottery pick this season.

He’s also shown he can shoot the ball from distance, making 41.7 percent of his tries and being a defensive threat with 1.5 steals a game through four games.

It remains to be seen whether he can make the move to the Hornets’ primary squad.

Terry Rozier, Ish Smith, Wes Iwundu, Miles Bridges, and freshly signed Kelly Oubre Jr. are among the team’s guards and forwards.

If LiAngelo makes the team, the Hornets will almost certainly have to release Iwundu to make way for him.

The Ball brothers’ middle child has been a Summer League sensation, and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.