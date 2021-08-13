NBA Rumors: Why An Ex-Lakers Guard Might Be Better Off Reuniting With The Celtics

With the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers apparently interested in the 5-foot-9 guard, Isaiah Thomas might return to the NBA in 2021-22.

It will be a reunion for the 32-year-old guard, whether he joins the Celtics or the Lakers.

He should, however, consider the possibility of playing time with both teams.

For the Lakers, his odds of seeing significant playing time are little to none.

Because Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn are anticipated to rotate at point guard, Thomas will have to work hard to convince head coach Frank Vogel that he deserves more playing time.

During the 2017-18 season, he appeared in 17 games with the Lakers, averaging 15.6 points, 5 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game.

Given the Lakers’ current guard rotation, getting those numbers back does not appear likely.

Thomas, on the other hand, may have a better chance of re-establishing himself with the Celtics. Marcus Smart is there, but the big news is Dennis Schroder’s one-year deal with the team, ironically as a former Laker.

The Celtics have a significant problem at point guard, and Schroder is considered as a short-term answer.

Thomas played for the Celtics for three seasons, averaging 24.7 points, 6 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.

After that run, things went downhill for the All-Star guard, who was already dealing with a hip issue.

Of course, Thomas’ life has changed dramatically. Boston needs a leader and someone who can facilitate, despite the fact that he has shown he can still score in two Pro-Am games.

If he joins the Celtics, he’ll provide insurance if things don’t work out with Schroder.

Whatever the case may be, Thomas looks to be prepared for a reunion if it occurs. When he appeared on the Jalen & Jacoby show, he discussed the possibilities.

“I believe the rest of the world wants it to happen because it is only natural. “I know I can help that team if the opportunity arises, especially with the young guys over there in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum,” Thomas added.