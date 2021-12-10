NBA Rumors: Warriors Refuse to Release Former No. 1 Rookie Pick.

The Golden State Warriors’ sophomore center James Wiseman has been referenced in trade speculations on a regular basis.

Regardless, the Dubs have stated that they have no intention of trading the 7-footer and see him as a major part of their future plans.

Wiseman has yet to participate in the regular season of the NBA because he is still recovering from meniscus surgery.

The good news is that he appears to be on his way back for the Dubs, who have been showing signs of their old lethal form.

In terms of Wiseman being traded, it was underlined that NBA teams looking to get the Tennessee native can forget about it.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is not on the market and is seen as a potential star.

There was no doubt about Wiseman’s promise in his debut season. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 39 games, according to Basketball-Reference.

Before being hurt, the former Memphis standout did a fantastic job considering he was playing with elite stars like Stephen Curry.

Most importantly, Wiseman is still only 20 years old. With his recent performance, there is little doubt that the sophomore cager can still grow and has a bright future ahead of him.

It’s possible that this is the same reason that other teams are thinking about, and why there’s so much interest.

Curry, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson’s projected comeback, is expected to keep the Dubs afloat.

Given that the Warriors are now atop the Western Conference standings with a 21-4 win-loss record, there is no doubt that Golden State will be a team to watch, particularly once the NBA playoffs begin.

Surprisingly, Wiseman has the ability to fill a wide vacuum in the middle, which has been a source of concern for Steve Kerr and his team.

However, once Wiseman is cleared to play again, the Dubs might have a lethal first-team.