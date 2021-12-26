NBA Rumors: Two veterans are expected to join the Lakers on a short-term basis; James Rues is on a losing streak.

The Los Angeles Lakers, like the rest of the NBA, are scrambling to ensure that they have enough players to play games. According to a rumor, the team aims to sign a few of seasoned players on short-term contracts after a four-game losing run.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who cited unnamed sources, the Lakers are signing Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day agreements using the hardship exemption route.

According to the writer, both players might suit up for the purple and gold in time for their Christmas Day contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Collison’s return will be the more exciting of the two. For the first time since declaring his retirement in 2019, the 34-year-old will return to action. Collison, who most recently played for the Indiana Pacers, explained his decision by citing religious concerns.