NBA Rumors: Two Former First-Round Picks Are Unlikely To Finish The Season With The Kings.

Although it is still early in the season, the Sacramento Kings have made little progress.

Buddy Hield is one of them. The sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is a name that has been bandied about in the NBA rumor mill, but nothing has come to fruition thus far.

However, according to one unnamed NBA executive, the Kings will split ways with the 28-year-old Bahamian in the near future.

The aforementioned NBA executive just stated on HoopsHype that Hield will be released.

Hield was linked to the Lakers in the summer as part of a deal that included Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.

However, as most people are aware, that agreement fell through when the Lakers decided to sign Russell Westbrook instead.

Purchasing Hield would have made sense on paper. The opportunity to sign a former MVP and All-Star was too good to pass up.

Because the Lakers already have a heavy roster, some critics believe they would have been better suited drafting Hield.

Some have questioned this, particularly during the 32-year-first old’s few games with the Lakers, according to NBC Sports.

All of that changed with Westbrook’s recent 33-point performance for the Lakers, who went on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs.

There are more factors to examine in the Hield scenario aside from the aforementioned exchange. The value of his deal will drop from $23.09 million this season to $21.21 million in 2022-23.

The following years see a further decrease in those figures.

That would be good news for the Kings if they want to maintain the 6-foot-4 guard. However, if an NBA trade is in the works, it must be done while Hield’s market value is high.

If a Hield deal occurs, skeptics believe Sacramento would want to receive a forward in exchange.

Hield isn’t the only one set to go from the Kings. Another previous first-round pick, Marvin Bagley III, is expected to be dealt.

The 2018 NBA Draft’s second overall pick is in a rut, having appeared in only one game for Sacramento this season.

The 22-year-old center is allegedly being pursued by a number of teams.

The fact that Bagley was never offered a rookie-scale contract extension is the most blatant of them all, indicating that the former Duke standout’s time in Sacramento is coming to an end.