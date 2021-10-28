NBA Rumors: To Get Rid Of Dead Money, The Rockets Need To Push For A Veteran Star Guard.

John Wall is the one player who will be significantly absent from the NBA in the 2021-22 season.

Despite his reputation as a player who is frequently sidelined due to injury, the 31-year-old is ready to perform if called upon.

The only issue is that this is only possible if a team is willing to pick him up and pay the remaining $91.6 million of his four-year $171 million contract.

Charles Barkley, who now works as an analyst for “Inside the NBA,” made a joke about Wall’s circumstances, noting that the former first-round pick is sitting at home while getting paid.

For those who don’t know, Wall agreed not to play for the Rockets in order to avoid injury as they look for a trade partner.

If Wall chooses to exercise his player option, he will earn $44 million in the 2021-22 NBA season and an additional $47.3 million in the following season.

There is also the Wall valuation, which is separate from the financial figures.

After a string of injuries in recent seasons, critics believe the 31-year-old is no longer among the players projected to receive another lucrative contract when his present one expires.

That could change if he’s on the court, but only if he’s on the court. However, as long as he remains on the sidelines, his market worth would undoubtedly decline.

One possible solution is for Wall to agree to a buyout. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, unidentified sources have already revealed that the Rockets are not considering the idea.

Wall, who is oozing with experience, has reached the point in his career where he can mentor the young upstarts. Jalen Green, for example, has credited the five-time NBA All-Star for assisting him in his development as a player.

“Yeah, that’s my big brother.” He provides me a lot of suggestions. On the court, we’re always chatting. We watch movies and play games together when we’re at the crib. Green was reported in Salman Ali’s article as saying, “We break stuff down and watch games.”