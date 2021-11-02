NBA Rumors: Three-Time Sixth Man Of The Year Is Considering Retirement After This Season.

Lou Williams, at 35 years old, has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s most important figures.

As a result, closing up his career would not be shocking, and the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year appears to be thinking about it unless he says differently.

Williams has appeared in three games with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.3 points and two rebounds in just 12 minutes of action.

Furthermore, he has yet to start a game and has been relegated to the bench.

His career averages of 14.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 rebounds are a far cry from those stats.

When he spoke to Taylor Rooks of the Bleacher Report on Monday, November 1, he was probably aware that his time as an NBA player was slowly drawing to an end. He believes that this could be his final season as a pro basketball player.

Williams stated, “I realize this is probably my last season, and I’ll say that publicly.” “But, then again, I said that the previous time, so who knows?” Regardless matter what he chooses, the 2005 NBA Draft’s 45th pick stated that he is content to call it a career.

Williams began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, with whom he spent seven seasons.

During his NBA career, he also played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The seasoned guard has spent the last two seasons with Atlanta, but he previously played for the Hawks from 2012 and 2014.

In his career with the Hawks, he has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds.

With the Hawks’ concentration on youthful stars like Trae Young and John Collins, Williams will most likely be around to mentor the team’s younger players.

Last NBA season, the Hawks received a lot of attention when they advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. They’re trying to at least repeat the feat now.