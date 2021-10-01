NBA Rumors: The Wizards are planning a big deal to fend off Beal’s suitors.

The Washington Wizards are well aware that there are a slew of teams vying for Bradley Beal’s services.

This has been going on for a while, and general manager Tommy Sheppard is hoping to stop it all with a massive contract extension.

The Wizards are expected to offer Beal a $181.5 million contract extension, according to reports. Sheppard revealed that the deal will be presented to the 28-year-old player on October 1st.

Teams with a vested interest in the three-time All-Star will now keep a close eye on him. These teams are unlikely to abandon their search for the Missouri native, and there is evidence to support this claim.

This is a reference to Beal’s comments to the Washington Post, in which he stated that he would rather help the Wizards get “off to a solid start.”

“The most important thing for me is to get us off to a strong start,” Beal said. “We’ll deal with the contract money and everything else afterwards. I’ll leave it to them to deal with when the time comes. I had all year to sign, as well. As a result, I’m not in a hurry.”

It appears to be a smart move for Beal, who wants to concentrate on assisting his club in the upcoming NBA season of 2021-22.

It could be the 6-foot-3 guard’s method of playing it safe for those who like to take it another way.

Beal is well aware that a lot is riding on his shoulders this season. Russell Westbrook is no longer with the team, and he’ll have to lead a youthful group to make the NBA playoffs at the very least.

It won’t be easy for the former Florida Gator, who has been connected to the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers in the past.

However, Beal has stated that he prefers to remain in Washington. For the time being, that is what Wizards management will have to cling to.

Aside from a major trade, the Wizards’ best option is to surround the All-Star guard with more quality.

The Westbrook trade netted Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but more is needed, especially in the long run.