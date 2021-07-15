NBA Rumors: The Warriors’ Big Three Isn’t Enough To Get Them Back Into The Title Race

By the next NBA season, the Golden State Warriors could get their “Big Three” back and improve their performance.

However, there are doubts over whether this would be sufficient.

Klay Thompson is the center of attention right now. The three-time NBA champion is expected to return to the court after missing the previous two seasons.

Only time will tell if his return, along with that of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, will be enough.

The odds for some teams for next season have been released, despite the fact that the current NBA season has yet to officially complete.

Surprisingly, only three teams had a greater probability of winning the NBA championship in 2022 (10-to-1 (+1000). The Brooklyn Nets (+275), Los Angeles Lakers (+450), and Golden State Warriors (+800) were the teams to beat.

With the exception of the Nets, the Lakers and Warriors’ fortunes will still be determined by how successfully they can assemble their roster for the upcoming NBA season.

The Lakers have yet to decide what to do, and considering their financial situation, it may take a long time.

To get another star, some players may need to be traded. However, a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis will always be dangerous–assuming they stay healthy.

The same cannot be true about the Dubs, however. Curry proved to everyone this NBA season that he can score when he’s on his own.

Draymond Green continues to be a workhorse, but his offense has been viewed as a liability.

Thompson, on the other hand, is well-known for his ability to play both ends of the field. But, after a string of injuries, there are doubts about his ability to assist.

After a two-year layoff, the five-time NBA All-Star is expected to regain his offensive and defensive form.

It’s also worth noting that Curry, Green, and Thompson aren’t the same players they were last season.

Apart from the fact that other teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets have improved, the Warriors may need to look for multiple and younger players to help their “Big Three.”

Recently, a couple of names have been offered. Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers are the players in question.

More names are sure to surface, and the Dubs will almost certainly be linked to them.

Whatever the situation may be, the Dubs want assistance if they are to reclaim their NBA title.