NBA Rumors: The Talk About The Sixers Is Heating Up But the Blazers aren’t dealing with Damian Lillard.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, trade prospects for disgruntled All-Star guard Ben Simmons are heating up twenty-six games into the Philadelphia 76ers’ season.

“Philadelphia’s trade talks on Ben Simmons have picked more steam in recent days,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “As the 76ers strive to get a Top 25 player for Simmons, more clubs are engaged, and more two- and three-way contract structure conversations are occurring.” There has been no indication of which teams may be interested.

On Dec. 15, when players who signed offseason deals become available to be traded, the possibilities of a trade will grow. The deadline for trades is February 10th.

The Sixers are still dead set on getting a good return for Simmons. According to CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has stated that he is “prepared to wait years, if necessary,” to find the proper deal for Simmons.” There has been talk that Simmons could be moved for Damian Lillard, the All-Star guard for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard has stated that he has no plans to leave Portland.

“Lillard told reporters, “I don’t know how many times I have to tell it.” “My plans are to visit Portland and figure things out… I also know that people will continue to have these same debates because it’s entertaining to speak about, but it’s not accurate.” Simmons hasn’t played this season and has told the 76ers that he isn’t mentally ready to play. Throughout the season, the Sixers have been fining him.

The Sixers (14-12) are the Eastern Conference’s seventh-best team.